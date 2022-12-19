G59 Records labelmates $uicideboy$ and Germ debut the final chapter of their highly-anticipated collaborative trilogy series with DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE EP, a 7-song collection of all new music produced entirely by $uicideboy$ member $crim.

The three-part EP series started with DIRTYNASTY$UICIDE in 2016 and DIRTIERNA$TIER$UICIDE in 2017, which have combined for over 250 million streams to date. Last Friday, lead DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE single “My Swisher Sweet, But My Sig Sauer” garnered 1 Million Spotify streams in a single day while the lyric video trended Top 25 in music on YouTube. The song was selected for New Music Friday playlist picks by Alternative Press and HipHopDX. A collection of lyric videos for the new EP can be watched on $uicideboy$ YouTube channel.

The EP comes alongside an announcement that $uicideboy$ highly-successful Grey Day Tour 2022 will continue with European dates across 9 countries in 2023. The Live Nation tour will play two dates at London’s Brixton Academy, the Zenith in Paris and at Verti in Berlin. Germ will support on the tour along with G59 Records artists Shakewell, Chetta and US tour opener Ski Mask The Slump God. Tickets and Tour Dates HERE.

$uicideboy$ are having a stellar 2022 as the 27th most-streamed artist of the year across all genres with 1.9 Billion Total streams (as of October 18), according to HITS MAGAZINE, beating other rappers on the list including Jack Harlow, Tyler the Creator and Travis Scott. Additionally, their 2022 single “Matte Black” is at the top spot of Spotify’s US Top Group’s of 2022 playlist, a collection of the most-streamed artists on the platform this year.

The group’s previous album Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation (July 2022) debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart, #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The full-length project was streamed over 100 million times week of release and led to their first #1 on the Rap Albums chart, highest charting debut on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and tied previous album 2021’s Long Term Effects of Suffering chart debut on the Billboard 200. Alternative Press declared the “sun won’t stop shining” on the New Orleans rap duo and that the new music is a “renewal of spirit and promise.”

Over summer, the $uicideboy$ headlined their annual Grey Day Tour performing at arenas and amphitheaters in 50+ cities across the country. The Live Nation backed tour sold between 7500-15000 tickets in every market making it their most successful tour to date, with sold-out shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and two dates at famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. The Grey Day Tour is now one of the biggest annual rap/metal tours of the year. 2022 openers included Ski Mask The Slump God, $not, JPEGMAFIA, Code Orange, Knocked Loose and Maxo Kream. $uicideboy$ also performed at 2022 summer festivals Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud in Toronto.

DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE TRACKLIST:

1) Sorry for the Delay

2) BUCKHEAD

3) I Dream of Chrome

4) Champagne Face

5) The Serpent and the Rainbow

6) My Swisher Sweet, but My Sig Sauer

7) Center Core Never More

2023 GREY DAY TOUR EUROPEAN DATES:

3/06 – Helsinki, Finland – Ice Hall

3/07 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

3/08 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

3/09 – Manchester, UK – Victoria Warehouse

3/12 – Glasgow, UK – 02 Academy

3/14 – Paris, France – Zenith

3/15 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

3/16 – Amsterdam, Holland – AFAS Live

3/18 – Prague, Czech Republic – Fortuna Arena

3/19 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

3/20 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

3/22 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

3/23 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

3/25 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

3/26 – Munich, Germany – Zenith