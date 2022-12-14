Acclaimed Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes performed “Comes in Waves” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The song is taken from their critically acclaimed current album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, available everywhere now via Rounder Records.
Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), Misadventures of Doomscroller represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before. The album includes such singles as “Ghost In The Machine,” “Everything Is Permanent,” “Comes In Waves,” and the epic opening track, “Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax,” all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Official performance videos as well as a complete in-the-round performance of MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER in its entirety – all directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA’s historic EastWest Studios – are streaming now via YouTube.
Dawes recently announced plans for “An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023,” getting underway March 2 at Birmingham, AL’s Iron City and then traveling the country through a homecoming finale at Los Angeles, CA’s The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 5, 2023. Highlights include stops at such historic venues as Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 4, 2023), New York City’s Beacon Theatre (March 18, 2023), and San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 26), as well as a special two-night stand at the world-famous Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA (April 27-28, 2023). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit dawestheband.com/tour.
“We’re back to the ‘Evening With’ format,” says Taylor Goldsmith. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”
Dawes is: T.Z. Goldsmith (guitar, primary vocal), W.Q. Gelber (handmade bass), G.W. Goldsmith (drums, percussion, background vocals), and L.M. Pardini (piano, organ, synthesizers, clavinet, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals).
“AN EVENING WITH DAWES” US TOUR 2023
MARCH 2023
2 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
7 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird
8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall – Sold Out
11 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
14 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
APRIL 2023
6 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
7 – Houston, TX – The Heights
8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
11 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
12 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
14 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre-WI
15 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
16 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
18 – Wichita, KS – Wave
19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
20 – South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room
22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
28 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
MAY 2023
5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel