Acclaimed Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes performed “Comes in Waves” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night. The song is taken from their critically acclaimed current album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, available everywhere now via Rounder Records.

Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), Misadventures of Doomscroller represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before. The album includes such singles as “Ghost In The Machine,” “Everything Is Permanent,” “Comes In Waves,” and the epic opening track, “Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax,” all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Official performance videos as well as a complete in-the-round performance of MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER in its entirety – all directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA’s historic EastWest Studios – are streaming now via YouTube.

Dawes recently announced plans for “An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023,” getting underway March 2 at Birmingham, AL’s Iron City and then traveling the country through a homecoming finale at Los Angeles, CA’s The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 5, 2023. Highlights include stops at such historic venues as Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 4, 2023), New York City’s Beacon Theatre (March 18, 2023), and San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 26), as well as a special two-night stand at the world-famous Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA (April 27-28, 2023). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit dawestheband.com/tour.

“We’re back to the ‘Evening With’ format,” says Taylor Goldsmith. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”

Dawes is: T.Z. Goldsmith (guitar, primary vocal), W.Q. Gelber (handmade bass), G.W. Goldsmith (drums, percussion, background vocals), and L.M. Pardini (piano, organ, synthesizers, clavinet, Wurlitzer, guitar, background vocals).

“AN EVENING WITH DAWES” US TOUR 2023

MARCH 2023

2 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

7 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall – Sold Out

11 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

14 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

APRIL 2023

6 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

7 – Houston, TX – The Heights

8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

11 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

12 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

14 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre-WI

15 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

16 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

18 – Wichita, KS – Wave

19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

20 – South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room

22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

28 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

MAY 2023

5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel