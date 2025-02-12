Digital Week – February 12

It starts with an ugly, CGI-drenched opening and ends more than two and a half hours later with the showstopper “Defying Gravity”—and that’s only the end of the first act of Steven Schwartz’s blockbuster Broadway musical. That means we have to sit through another two-plus hours next holiday season to finish this thing. Too bad it’s a mighty slog to get through, with mostly negligible songs and a story not as clever as it thinks—only Cynthia Erivo has the requisite vocal chops and acting prowess that makes Elphaba soar into the stratosphere. Ariana Grande also has a powerhouse voice, but her acting is laughably inadequate. Bowen Tang, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh are wincingly hammy under Jon M. Chu’s direction, which consists of making things bigger, louder and more garish without settling on a consistent tone or style. The 4K images look fine overall; extras include theatrical and sing-along versions of the movie, Chu’s, Erivo’s and Grande’s commentaries, deleted and extended scenes and a making-of featurette.