Digital Week – January 30

Belgian director Chantal Akerman’s suicide in 2015 came directly following the death of her beloved mother, and the director’s poignant if meandering final documentary explores that relationship in depth. Akerman’s mother Natalia was a Holocaust survivor who was always the daughter’s reservoir of strength, which is shown in the many conversations between them, both in person and via Skype. Although the film, like so many others by Akerman, wears out its welcome before it ends, its tragic real-life epilogue gives it a gravitas missing from much of her oeuvre. A bonus film, “I Don’t Belong Anywhere: The Cinema of Chantal Akerman,” is Marianne Lambert’s documentary portrait of the director, centered around illuminating interviews; both films look good on Blu.