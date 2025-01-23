Digital Week – January 22

Outside of Steven Spielberg, there’s not a more familiar filmmaker than Alfred Hitchcock, instantly recognizable in his film cameos and the distinctive voice and dry humor heard in interviews. Director Mark Cousins uses those traits for his latest idiosyncratic documentary, with British actor Alistair McGowan giving an uncanny voice impression. The problem is, though it sounds like Hitchcock, it’s enough not like him to sound just off each time you hear it. Otherwise, Cousins provides a master class in focusing on thematic strands in Hitchcock’s imposing body of work (more than 50 feature films, from the 1920s silent era to 1976’s “Family Plot”), divided into six chapters mainly as an excuse to dazzle viewers once again with some of the most celebrated sequences in film history, including “Strangers on a Train,” “Rear Window,” “Psycho” and “The Birds.” The Blu-ray looks terrific; extras include an alternate trailer with Cousin’ narration, McGowan’s voice test, a Cousins interview and Cousins’ intros for Hitch’s “Notorious,” “Rope” and “Saboteur.”