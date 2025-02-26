DON’T NOD & Studio Tolima’s Koira to Release Early on April 1 – Demo Avail Steam Next Fest

DON’T NOD is pleased to announce that Koira, the wholesome adventure game developed by Belgian studio Tolima, will launch on April 1, 2025 – more than two weeks ahead of the originally announced release date!

Koira is a heartwarming, hand-drawn adventure featuring a lost forest spirit and her new puppy friend. Together they must journey to safety in the heart of the enchanted forest, solving puzzles, finding friends, and avoiding the hunters lurking along the way.

Koira will launch on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5 at 17.99€/$17.99 with a 10% launch discount. In addition, there will be a Support the Devs bundle which will include five pieces of concept art that can be used as wallpapers.

Steam Next Fest

The demo of Koira is currently playable as part of Steam Next Fest, a celebration of upcoming games with demos, developer livestreams, and chats which runs until March 3. A livestream with developers Ben Lega (Founder and Director) and Sander Vanhove (Lead Game Dev and Tech Artist) will air throughout the event, giving players the chance to gain some behind-the-scenes knowledge, insights, and a sneak peek of what happens in the game after the demo ends!

Players can continue to play the demo of Koira up until March 10.