Spectre Divide Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ Update and Console Versions Now Available

Mountaintop Studios announced today that Spectre Divide Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ update is now available on PC via Steam in addition to the games release on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. The new Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ content features a massive overhaul of the game, enhanced gameplay movement with the Sprint mechanic, improved match economy and loadout systems, Battlepass with over 70 rewards, new Monark Sponsor kit, debut of the Canal map, and so much more. The launch of Spectre Divide on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, comes after months of development, fine-tuning controller gameplay to near-perfection as well as implementing cross-platform online multiplayer between consoles. Simply put – it has never been a better time to dive into the Spectre Dive experience.
In celebration of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch and the release of the Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ update, Spectre Divide has launched a Twitch drop campaign that kicks off today with five new rewards available through March 11th:
- Communa Logo Spray
- Five Stars Logo Spray
- Drone Gun Charm
- Mako Buzzsaw Weapon Skin
- Cold Blooded Outfit
Play now to get in on the limited-time, promotional giveaway featuring the Cyberlord melee weapon! This deadly new melee weapon will be free to all Spectre Divide players today. Act quickly; the giveaway is only available for 48 hours!
Spectre Divide Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ Features:
- New Monark Tactical Sponsor Kit – Make use of the following abilities:
- Sovereign Shell: Stop bullets with your personal force-field
- Siphon: Steal health and scout enemy positions
- Crosswall: Break up sight-lines and cause mayhem
- New Canal Map – Inspired by classic 90’s anime, the winding waterway and massive fast-recall platform create a combat playground rewarding strategic position and tactical execution.
- New Sprinting Mechanic – Gone are the days of slow map rotations, as sprinting will enable players to close gaps, outmaneuver your opponents and reinforce your teammates quickly.
- Reworked Economy & Buy Menu 2.0 – Create custom weapon pairs on the fly with the Buy Menu 2.0 and mix weapons to fit your “Duality” needs and catch the competition by surprise
- Season 1 Battlepass – Over 70 levels of unique rewards themed around the rival Districts of Five Stars & Communa as well as 24 free items, including outfits, weapon skins, and accessories
- Pricing and DLC Updates – Reduced store and Supporter Pack prices, 4 free outfits to all players (04, Prince, High Performance, Primal), and 5,600 Spectre Points gift to all PC players who purchased SP or a DLC before Season 1