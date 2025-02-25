Spectre Divide Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ Update and Console Versions Now Available

Massive Update For Genre-Evolving Tactical Shooter Also Marks the Simultaneous Console Launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Mountaintop Studios announced today that Spectre Divide Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ update is now available on PC via Steam in addition to the games release on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. The new Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ content features a massive overhaul of the game, enhanced gameplay movement with the Sprint mechanic, improved match economy and loadout systems, Battlepass with over 70 rewards, new Monark Sponsor kit, debut of the Canal map, and so much more. The launch of Spectre Divide on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, comes after months of development, fine-tuning controller gameplay to near-perfection as well as implementing cross-platform online multiplayer between consoles. Simply put – it has never been a better time to dive into the Spectre Dive experience.



In celebration of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launch and the release of the Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ update, Spectre Divide has launched a Twitch drop campaign that kicks off today with five new rewards available through March 11th:

Communa Logo Spray

Five Stars Logo Spray

Drone Gun Charm

Mako Buzzsaw Weapon Skin

Cold Blooded Outfit

Play now to get in on the limited-time, promotional giveaway featuring the Cyberlord melee weapon! This deadly new melee weapon will be free to all Spectre Divide players today. Act quickly; the giveaway is only available for 48 hours!

Spectre Divide Season 1 ‘Flashpoint’ Features: