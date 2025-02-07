DUNE: PROPHECY – The Complete First Season Arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD in May

Sci-fi fans, get ready! DUNE: PROPHECY: The Complete First Season is set to release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13, 2025, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, HBO, and Legendary Entertainment. This highly anticipated HBO Original drama explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit and the legendary universe of Dune, created by Frank Herbert.

The release includes all 6 episodes along with over an hour of exclusive bonus content, featuring five extended featurettes and a never-before-seen featurette available only on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fans eager to own a digital copy can purchase the series now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Fandango at Home.