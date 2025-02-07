DUNE: PROPHECY – The Complete First Season Arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD in May

Sci-fi fans, get ready! DUNE: PROPHECY: The Complete First Season is set to release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13, 2025, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, HBO, and Legendary Entertainment. This highly anticipated HBO Original drama explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit and the legendary universe of Dune, created by Frank Herbert.
The release includes all 6 episodes along with over an hour of exclusive bonus content, featuring five extended featurettes and a never-before-seen featurette available only on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Fans eager to own a digital copy can purchase the series now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Fandango at Home.
Set 10,000 years before Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they navigate political intrigue, power struggles, and the foundation of the Bene Gesserit.
Inspired by SISTERHOOD OF DUNE by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the series boasts a stellar cast, including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, and Mark Strong.
With its record-breaking debut of 15 million viewers and an official renewal for Season 2, DUNE: PROPHECY is a must-watch for science fiction enthusiasts. Pre-order now and experience the epic journey in stunning 4K UHD.