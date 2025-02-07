“Yellowjackets” Season 3 Debuts on Valentine’s Day

Emmy-Nominated Series to Premiere with Two Episodes Friday, February 14, 2025 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan

The two-episode season premiere debuts Friday, February 14 on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan before its on-air debut on Sunday, February 16 at 8pm ET/PT. Internationally, the title will launch exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The season will also be available on Paramount+ France later in the year.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

In season three, as summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?