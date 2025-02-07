Bravo’s New Docu-Series “Denise Richards and Her Wild Things” 

Half-Hour Comedic Docuseries Executive Produced by Richards Follows her Unpredictable Family Life in Los Angeles

Bravo’s new series “Denise Richards and Her Wild Things” premieres with two back-to-back half-hour episodes on Tuesday, March 4 following a new episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Beginning Tuesday, March 11, the series continues with two back-to-back half-hour episodes and moves to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starting Tuesday, March 18, the series will air one half-hour episode weekly. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

The first time Richards opened up her family life for a reality series more than 15 years ago, she was navigating a notoriously difficult marriage, intense scrutiny and tabloid attention all while raising two young girls. This time around, life is more complicated and unpredictable. Richards and her family, which includes daughters Sami, Lola and Eloise, and husband Aaron, show us what their famous, loving and hilarious life is like.