‘Best Interests’ Starring Sharon Horgan & Michael Sheen To Air on Acorn TV

Acorn TV unveiled all-new assets for drama series Best Interests, from BAFTA-winning writer Jack Thorne (Help, His Dark Materials, The Virtues). Starring Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) and Michael Sheen (Good Omens), whose performances critics are calling “magnificently ferocious” and “just so good” (The Guardian) respectively, the US and Canada premiere of the four-episode limited series debuts as a full season binge on Monday, February 17 on Acorn TV.

Nicci (Horgan) and Andrew (Sheen) are the proud and loving parents of Marnie and Katie. But life hasn’t been easy for their family. Marnie has a rare, life-limiting condition and as her health deteriorates, doctors believe it is in her best interests to withdraw care and allow her to die. Her parents disagree and so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. It’s a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make.