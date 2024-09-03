“Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval” to Premiere on Netflix – Her Last Comedy Series

For the first time in 6 years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval. The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being “kicked out of show business.”

From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities.

To answer the questions everyone is asking me- Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval premieres globally on Netflix on September 24, 2024.