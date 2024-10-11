EVE Online: Revenant Expansion Takes the Deathless Saga to the Next Level

EVE Online fans, buckle up—CCP Games just dropped some serious news. The legendary sci-fi MMO is about to evolve once again with its latest expansion, EVE Online: Revenant, launching on November 12. The Deathless Saga, an epic storyline that’s been brewing for a while, is taking a wild turn as old enemies crawl back from the shadows. The Drifters, a constant thorn in the side of New Eden, have launched a full-scale assault on the Deathless in Zarzakh, locking onto an enigmatic structure with ancient, game-changing tech.

As the battle rages, chaos follows close behind. The Deathless is calling on capsuleers (that’s you, EVE players) to dive headfirst into the madness and uncover the mysteries behind this powerful structure. The question on everyone’s mind: Will these secrets bring salvation or destruction?

Lock and Load for War

In Revenant, your arsenal is about to get a serious upgrade. To keep the Drifters at bay, you’ll need to ally with the Deathless and unlock powerful artifacts that could shift the balance of the entire conflict. On top of that, you can now construct mercenary dens in the lawless regions of nullsec. These dens aren’t just hideouts—they’re strategic outposts designed to generate encrypted infomorphs, which can be traded with the Deathless for insane tech, including advanced ships and cutting-edge weapons.

It’s not just about building, though. You’ll need to run Tactical Operations to boost infomorph production and upgrade your mercenary dens. The rewards? Let’s just say they’re worth it. EVE Online: Revenant introduces two new Deathless ships: the Tholos, a destroyer built for close-quarters combat, and the Cenotaph, a battlecruiser equipped with damage-over-time weaponry. These ships are perfect for ambush tactics, letting you cloak and strike when your enemies least expect it, even hitting them from beyond the grave.

“An ancient proverb says, ‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend,’ and that’s really the core of Revenant,” says Bergur Finnbogason, Creative Director for EVE Online. “The Deathless may have won the battle in Zarzakh, but the Drifters are still out there. The question now is whether capsuleers will control the technology they’ve unearthed, or be consumed by its power.”

Leveling Up Corporations and Customization

It’s not all war and chaos, though. CCP is also giving players new tools to strengthen their corporations and express their individual style. Corporation Projects are getting a boost, making it easier to streamline group activities and set clear goals with expanded parameters. You can now merge diverse activities into one project, assign deadlines, and even automate ship replacement through a new insurance project type.

The SKINR customization system is getting a serious upgrade, too. Capsuleers can go wild with nanocoatings and patterns, blending them to create one-of-a-kind SKINS. Want to show off your corporation’s colors? Now you can craft exclusive designs, letting your alliance look fierce and unified as you travel the stars. The Paragon Hub has a dedicated section just for this, making it easy to share your creations with fellow members.

EVE Vanguard Expands Ground Combat

As if space battles weren’t enough, EVE Online is also bringing the fight down to the planets with EVE Vanguard. This in-development online FPS is hosting a major public event from November 28 to December 9. With new content and features, Vanguard is set to push its boots-on-the-ground combat even further, offering players a new way to experience the relentless conflict of New Eden.

Stay tuned for more details on Vanguard—there’s a lot more coming soon. If you want to get ahead of the curve, join the community on Discord and add EVE Vanguard to your Steam wishlist.

The Future of New Eden

EVE Online: Revenant isn’t just another expansion—it’s a signal that the universe of New Eden is constantly evolving. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a new recruit, this is your chance to dive into one of the deepest, most intricate MMOs ever created. War is coming. The question is, are you ready?