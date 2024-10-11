All Hands on Deck: Mario & Luigi: Brothership is Sailing onto the Switch this November!

It’s official, folks! Mario & Luigi: Brothership is launching on November 7 for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Get ready for the first brand-new installment in the beloved Mario & Luigi RPG series since 2015, and with the release date approaching fast, Nintendo has dropped an exciting new trailer to give fans a taste of what’s in store.

The story kicks off with a mysterious power shattering the once-whole world of Concordia into a string of scattered islands. And who better to reconnect these fractured lands than the dynamic duo of Mario and Luigi? Players will start their adventure on Shipshape Island, a wild mashup of ship and island, complete with a giant cannon to blast them off to far-flung destinations. From lush tropical rainforests to bustling cityscapes, there’s plenty to explore, quest through, and, of course, save along the way. New characters like Connie and Snoutlet (who insists he’s not a pig) join the fray, alongside familiar Mushroom Kingdom faces like Princess Peach and Bowser.

But this isn’t just a sightseeing tour. To bring Concordia back together, Mario and Luigi must work as a team, leveraging their famous brotherly bond to tackle challenges head-on. Enter Bros. Moves: clever, cooperative techniques like rolling the duo into a ball to bypass obstacles or chucking fire and ice balls to clear the path forward. Combat brings even more Bros. flavor, with special Bros. Attacks like the electrifying Zapperator, where perfect timing is key to landing devastating hits, dodging enemy attacks, and pulling off slick counter moves in a fresh twist on classic turn-based battles.

Looking to give yourself the edge? Equip Battle Plugs for extra abilities that can tip the scales in your favor. Unleash shockwaves to damage multiple enemies or guarantee critical hits on those annoying flying foes. The possibilities are endless, and experimentation with different combos is encouraged to create unique tactical advantages.

And let’s not forget Luigi’s secret weapon—his quirky ingenuity. With Luigi Logic by your side, the green-capped inventor will lend his “unique” brainpower to solve puzzles, assist with exploration, and even deal massive damage in boss battles. His methods may be unconventional, but they’re effective in helping Mario get the job done, whether it’s collecting crucial items or taking down oversized baddies.

With its inventive mechanics, delightful world-building, and fan-favorite characters, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is shaping up to be the co-op RPG you don’t want to miss this holiday season. Prepare to set sail with the Bros. and embark on one epic adventure across the islands of Concordia!