Cradle the Elements to Exterminate Galactic Pests in Sci-Fi Action Platformer Virballs Blasting to Steam

Ratchet and Clank meets Kirby in Bolder Games’ Virballs, a 3D action platformer where you must rid the galaxy of elementally-charged creatures by collecting and combining their abilities and creating powerful new weapons. The space-faring adventure begins on October 22, 2024, when Virballs blasts its way onto Steam Early Access.

In Virballs, you play as ORB, a run-of-the-mill Object Removal Bot tasked with cleaning up the mess of the PopoBots. You see, when Dr. Corvid was intercepted by our inept-but-well-armed law enforcement robots, they carelessly shot down the mad scientist’s over-loaded space freighter, scattering his latest fiendish creations across multiple planets. To make matters worse, innocent planetary inhabitants, Floobers, are being attacked by the vicious virballs.

The study of the biology of virballs is still in its infancy, but findings show that the organism shares much in common with viruses. In the field, virballs have been seen eating one another, which results in the manifestation of exotic hybrids. Presuming the mad doctor perished with the ship (spoilers: he didn’t), the PopoBots called in the clean-up crew: YOU! The virballs must be cleared from every planet by any means necessary. On top of that, a handful of local civilians, Floobers, are having trouble evacuating and need your help getting to their ship.

Don’t worry about accomplishing your mission; ORB comes equipped with rocket-propelled grappler claws, small thrusters to increase his mobility, and a containment sphere for special hazardous materials. Within this containment sphere, ORB can harness the powers of the virballs to create elemental Cores that allow him to grow his arsenal and thwart Dr. Corvid’s plans.

Developer Bolder Games will continually expand Virballs throughout its Early Access period, unlocking travel to new planets and introducing new challenges and gameplay additions ahead of the game’s 1.0 launch in early 2025.

Virballs releases on Steam for Windows PC on October 22, 2024. An official virball disposal seminar has begun in honor of Steam Next Fest: October 2024 Edition! From today until October 21, 2024, trainees can download the limited-time Virballs demo to begin purging the galaxy of the mischievous vermin.