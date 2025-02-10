Fan-Favorite Crime Drama Murdoch Mysteries Returns

New Season Features 300th Episode, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (The Mandalorian) and The Real Housewives of New York’s Countess Luann de Lesseps

Acorn TV’s fan-favorite period detective drama, Murdoch Mysteries, returns Monday, February 10 in the US with new episodes dropping weekly on Mondays. Set in Toronto in the early 1900s during the age of invention, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson, Casino Jack, Baking All the Way) uses radical forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders.

The new season, consisting of 22 episodes, including the series’ 300th episode, will see a bevy of notable guest stars such as Countess Luann de Lesseps, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, and Siobhan Murphy (Cross, Danger Force). Award-winning actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (The Mandalorian, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Kim’s Convenience) joins the cast as Inspector Albert Choi, who brings a whole new perspective to Station House #4.

This season, Murdoch and his team investigate brand new cases, including the killing of a man during a battlefield re-enactment, the veracity of a ‘Missing Link’ skull, a murder at a Charles Dickens convention, threats to a silent film star throwing Murdoch into a cinematic adventure and the foiling a theft of the world’s largest ruby. The season also explores social issues of the time, including a worker’s strike at a factory, an early instance of low-income housing, competing public hydro projects and immigrants trying to purchase land in the ‘paradise’ wilds of Canada.

Returning cast members include Hélène Joy (Durham County) as Dr. Julia Ogden, Thomas Craig (Coronation Street, The Paradise Club) as Inspector Thomas Brackenreid, Jonny Harris (Still Standing) as Constable George Crabtree, Lachlan Murdoch (Copper) as Constable Henry Higgins-Newsome, Daniel Maslany (Impulse, My Dead Mom) as Detective Llewelyn Watts, Shanice Barton (Race, Degrassi: The Next Generation) as Violet Hart, Arwen Humphreys (Rookie Blue) as Margaret Brackenreid, and Clare McConnell (Star Trek: Discovery) as Effie Crabtree.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

Episode 1 – “The New Recruit” – Premieres Monday, February 10 on Acorn TV

Murdoch and Crabtree take part in a reenactment of the Revolutionary War Battle of Queenston Heights, where one of the pretend soldiers ends up dead with a bayonet in his back. As the pair investigate, Watts is put in charge of the stationhouse.

Episode 2 – “Only Murdoch in the Building” – Premieres Monday, February 17 on Acorn TV

With Julia and Susannah in London, Murdoch settles into a rooming house. When his quirky new neighbor, Tippy Longfellow, asks for Murdoch’s help in solving an apparent murder in the building, he discovers that her dubious claims are true.

Episode 3 – “What the Dickens?!” – Premieres Monday, February 24 on Acorn TV

Crabtree and Effie attend a celebration at a Victorian mansion to mark Charles Dickens’ birth. But the festivities are upended when their host mysteriously disappears and is later discovered bludgeoned to death with a candlestick.

Episode 4 – “Gimme Shelter” – Premieres Monday, March 3 on Acorn TV

Murdoch and Watts investigate when a young woman is found dead from an overdose of stolen cocaine. But after the postmortem results indicate she was strangled, they suspect the woman was an unlikely victim and not a drug heist mastermind.

Episode 5 – “A Starlet is Born” – Premieres Monday, March 10 on Acorn TV

A hotel bellman dies in a car explosion meant for rising starlet Ruth Higgins-Newsome. As Murdoch investigates, he discovers that some letter-writing fanatics aren’t exactly ardent admirers and suspects an overzealous fan is responsible.

Episode 6 – “The Murdoch Link” – Premieres Monday, March 17 on Acorn TV

When a rare prehistoric skull is stolen and one of the buyers ends up dead, Murdoch tries to track down the missing artifact and murderer. Higgins grows increasingly uneasy with Tucker after he arrests a seemingly innocent dockworker for a heist.

Episode 7 – “Measure of My Dreams” – Premieres Monday, March 24 on Acorn TV

On Christmas Eve, Murdoch and Choi must track down Shane, a squabbling drunk who is being targeted by a pair of nefarious brothers. Thomas has to contend with Margaret’s trio of obnoxious sisters.

Episode 8 – “Welcome to Paradise” – Premieres Monday, March 31 on Acorn TV

After decomposing bodies are found in a field with gunshot wounds, Murdoch fears that a serial killer is on the loose. As the bodies are excavated and photographed, Choi concludes that the victims were specifically targeted.

Episode 9 – “When Rubber Meets the Road” – Premieres Monday, April 7 on Acorn TV

A factory worker who was leading a strike against his company dies from a suspicious fall. Murdoch suspects that plans to unionize prompted the killing and focuses his attentions on factory owner Roy.

Murdoch Mysteries’ 300th Episode

Episode 10 – “The Men Who Sold the World” – Premieres Monday, April 14 on Acorn TV

At an English inn, Murdoch’s reunion with Ogden is disrupted when Midge, a gold-digging guest, ends up dead in the pond. Meanwhile, Brackenreid plans an elaborate surprise party for Margaret. *300th Episode*

*Descriptions for Episodes 11-22 will be distributed at a later date.