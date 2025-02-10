Prime Video Premieres UK Original ‘My Fault: London’

Prime Video released the official trailer and new images for the highly anticipated UK Original Movie, My Fault: London. My Fault: London offers fans worldwide an exciting British adaptation of this Original Movie based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy (Culpa Mía, Culpa Tuya, Culpa Nuestra) and follows the global success of Spanish Original Movie Culpa Mia (My Fault).

The new UK Original Movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on 13th February 2025. My Fault: London stars rising British talent Asha Banks (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) and Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers), and is directed by duo Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler.

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Noah spends the summer adjusting to her new life, making new friends from Nick’s various circles, and navigating a complicated relationship with him while they fight to keep the attraction at bay. Noah will ultimately be forced to deal with her devastating past while falling in love for the first time.