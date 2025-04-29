Far Caspian’s “First Day” is a Sun-Drenched Start to Upcoming Album ‘Autofiction’

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Far Caspian—the dreamy indie project of Irish musician Joel Johnston—has announced his new album Autofiction, set for release on July 25, 2025, via his own Tiny Library Records (home to acts like 22º Halo and SOMOH). Leading the way is “First Day,” a bright, heartfelt single out now with an equally charming self-directed video.

With shimmering guitar lines and upbeat percussion, “First Day” captures the tenderness of supporting someone you love through life’s uncertain moments. “I wrote it one morning after dropping my partner off at her new job,” says Johnston, now based in Leeds, UK. “She was going through a tough transition, and at the same time, I had just started a new treatment for Crohn’s disease. The song is a reminder of how we look out for each other, even when the future feels overwhelming.”

True to Far Caspian’s style, “First Day” is both soothing and emotionally rich—an early promise that Autofiction will be his most personal work yet.