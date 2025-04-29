Gringo Star Release Final Single Ahead of New Album ‘Sweethearts’

Atlanta psych-rock veterans Gringo Star drop “Count the Ways,” the third and final single from their forthcoming album Sweethearts, out this Friday, May 2nd via Dizzybird Records. A dreamy, 1950s-inspired track with glowing analogue warmth and lush, layered guitars, the song finds the band reflecting on perseverance and hope amid modern-day uncertainty.
“This one’s about staying positive through it all,” says Peter Furgiuele. “It’s nostalgic in tone but grounded in today’s struggles.” Directed by Anna Barattin, the song’s video leans into a bittersweet circus motif. “We’ve always loved clowns for their duality—joy outside, sadness inside. It felt like a good match,” Peter adds. “And once we got into costume, it was a blast.”
Sweethearts, the band’s second post-COVID album, is a kaleidoscopic mix of retro hooks and emotional depth. Earlier singles “Blood Moon” and “I Sleep to Dream” set the tone, balancing light and dark, simplicity and complexity. Across the record, Gringo Star blends daydream melodies with lyrical weight, reminding us that connection and love still matter in a divided world.
Nearly two decades in, Gringo Star remain a force—ever-evolving, endlessly touring, and always delivering. Founded by brothers Nick and Peter Furgiuele, the band’s mix of passion, inventiveness, and musical chemistry has set them apart since their 2007 debut All Y’all. And Sweethearts proves once again: they’re not just still here—they’re still pushing forward.
Live dates:
May 1 – Asheville NC @ Fleetwoods
May 2 – Washington DC @ DC9
May 3 – Providence RI @ The Myrtle
May 4 – NYC @ Berlin
May 5 – Brooklyn NY @ Main Drag Music
May 6 – Rochester NY @ Bug Jar
May 7 – Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop
May 8 – Chicago IL @ The Burlington
May 9 – Grand Rapids MI @ Pyramid Scheme
May 10 – Cincinnati OH @ Northside Tavern
May 11 – Granite City IL @ Granite City Arts District
May 23 – Athens GA @ Flicker Theatre
May 24 – Atlanta GA @ The Earl
June 13 – CH – Altdorf @ Vogelsand
June 14- IT- Vittorio Venetto @ Maschere
June 15- IT- Bergamo @ Edone
June 16- IT- Prato @ Ozne
June 18 – IT – Pesaro @ Bagni Elsa
June 19 – IT – Faenza @ II Clandestino
June 20 – IT – Parma @ Giugno di Note
June 21- IT- Vicenza @ Porto Burci
June 22 – DE – Kotzting @ Banhoff
June 24 – DE – Kusel @ Kinett
June 25 – DE – Mannheim @ Altes Volkes
June 26 – DE – Hamburg @ Nochtwache
June 27 – DE – Berlin @ Wild at Heart
June 28 – DE – Dortmund @ Extraschicht Festival
June 30 – UK – London @ Hootananny Brixton
July 1 – UK – Leeds @ Oporto
July 2 – UK – Birkenhead @ Future Yard
July 3 – UK – Falmouth @ The Cornish Bank
July 4- FR- Ailly sur Somme @ Peniche Celestine
July 5 – FR – Bordeaux @ Warm Up Astrodome Festival
July 6 – FR – Perpignan @ Les Nautilus
July 7 – ES – Madrid @ Rockville
July 8 – ES – Oviedo @ Almacenes
July 9 – ES – Vigo @ Radar Club
July 10 – ES – Alamazon (Soria) @ Maneras di Vivir
July 11 – ES – Palencia @ Sala Infinity
July 12- ES – Sopelana @ Le Atayala del Gardoki
July 13 – ES Badalona @ Estraperlo Club