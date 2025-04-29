Gringo Star Release Final Single Ahead of New Album ‘Sweethearts’

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Atlanta psych-rock veterans Gringo Star drop “Count the Ways,” the third and final single from their forthcoming album Sweethearts, out this Friday, May 2nd via Dizzybird Records. A dreamy, 1950s-inspired track with glowing analogue warmth and lush, layered guitars, the song finds the band reflecting on perseverance and hope amid modern-day uncertainty.

“This one’s about staying positive through it all,” says Peter Furgiuele. “It’s nostalgic in tone but grounded in today’s struggles.” Directed by Anna Barattin, the song’s video leans into a bittersweet circus motif. “We’ve always loved clowns for their duality—joy outside, sadness inside. It felt like a good match,” Peter adds. “And once we got into costume, it was a blast.”

Sweethearts, the band’s second post-COVID album, is a kaleidoscopic mix of retro hooks and emotional depth. Earlier singles “Blood Moon” and “I Sleep to Dream” set the tone, balancing light and dark, simplicity and complexity. Across the record, Gringo Star blends daydream melodies with lyrical weight, reminding us that connection and love still matter in a divided world.

Nearly two decades in, Gringo Star remain a force—ever-evolving, endlessly touring, and always delivering. Founded by brothers Nick and Peter Furgiuele, the band’s mix of passion, inventiveness, and musical chemistry has set them apart since their 2007 debut All Y’all. And Sweethearts proves once again: they’re not just still here—they’re still pushing forward.

Live dates:

May 1 – Asheville NC @ Fleetwoods

May 2 – Washington DC @ DC9

May 3 – Providence RI @ The Myrtle

May 4 – NYC @ Berlin

May 5 – Brooklyn NY @ Main Drag Music

May 6 – Rochester NY @ Bug Jar

May 7 – Cleveland OH @ Grog Shop

May 8 – Chicago IL @ The Burlington

May 9 – Grand Rapids MI @ Pyramid Scheme

May 10 – Cincinnati OH @ Northside Tavern

May 11 – Granite City IL @ Granite City Arts District

May 23 – Athens GA @ Flicker Theatre

May 24 – Atlanta GA @ The Earl

June 13 – CH – Altdorf @ Vogelsand

June 14- IT- Vittorio Venetto @ Maschere

June 15- IT- Bergamo @ Edone

June 16- IT- Prato @ Ozne

June 18 – IT – Pesaro @ Bagni Elsa

June 19 – IT – Faenza @ II Clandestino

June 20 – IT – Parma @ Giugno di Note

June 21- IT- Vicenza @ Porto Burci

June 22 – DE – Kotzting @ Banhoff

June 24 – DE – Kusel @ Kinett

June 25 – DE – Mannheim @ Altes Volkes

June 26 – DE – Hamburg @ Nochtwache

June 27 – DE – Berlin @ Wild at Heart

June 28 – DE – Dortmund @ Extraschicht Festival

June 30 – UK – London @ Hootananny Brixton

July 1 – UK – Leeds @ Oporto

July 2 – UK – Birkenhead @ Future Yard

July 3 – UK – Falmouth @ The Cornish Bank

July 4- FR- Ailly sur Somme @ Peniche Celestine

July 5 – FR – Bordeaux @ Warm Up Astrodome Festival

July 6 – FR – Perpignan @ Les Nautilus

July 7 – ES – Madrid @ Rockville

July 8 – ES – Oviedo @ Almacenes

July 9 – ES – Vigo @ Radar Club

July 10 – ES – Alamazon (Soria) @ Maneras di Vivir

July 11 – ES – Palencia @ Sala Infinity

July 12- ES – Sopelana @ Le Atayala del Gardoki

July 13 – ES Badalona @ Estraperlo Club