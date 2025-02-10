First-Look at Warner Bros Thriller ‘F1’ starring Brad Pitt

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1 racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1 also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem.