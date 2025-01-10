Fixer to Fabulous Returns for Season 6: A Sneak Peek at the Magic Ahead

Beloved home renovation duo Dave and Jenny Marrs are back to work their signature magic on HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous! This season, the Marrs team continues their heartwarming journey of breathing new life into old homes, transforming them into stunning, contemporary spaces while honoring their storied past. With their trademark blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and genuine love for their Bentonville, Arkansas community, Dave and Jenny remind us why we fell in love with their show in the first place.

From peeling back layers of history to uncover a home’s hidden charm to adding thoughtful, modern touches, each project promises to inspire with a mix of clever design solutions and heartfelt stories. Viewers can expect plenty of jaw-dropping reveals, unexpected challenges, and, of course, the couple’s endearing camaraderie.

Mark your calendars for the season premiere, airing Tuesdays in January at 9|8c on HGTV. Whether you’re tuning in for the renovation inspiration, the love story behind their teamwork, or the feel-good moments that define their work, this season is sure to delight. With a little love and a lot of talent, Dave and Jenny Marrs are ready to show us once again why home is truly where the heart is.