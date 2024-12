As the wind blows, the sun rises on a beautiful new island, shrouded in mystery and mystical energy. In its darkest corners, demons dwell, wreaking havoc with their masks of chaotic power. Great heroes must rise to drive back the ancient evils that roam this land. Become a ronin and cut through the darkness to find the light!

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 HUNTERS, now available on Nintendo Switch!