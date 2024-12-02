Buckler Holiday Brawl Fighting Pass Adds Festive Flair to Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is bringing holiday cheer with the release of its “Buckler Holiday Brawl Fighting Pass.” Available for PS5 and PS4, the pass offers an array of seasonal delights designed to enhance the player experience.

Gamers can unlock exclusive avatar gear, including festive accessories like Luke’s gloves and Juri’s smartphone. The pass also features music tracks from Street Fighter Alpha 3 and nostalgic rewards such as items inspired by Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo.

With free and premium options available via Fighter Coins, this update promises to keep gameplay fresh while celebrating the holiday spirit. Whether you’re a casual fan or a competitive fighter, this seasonal addition adds charm and depth to one of the year’s most dynamic fighting games.