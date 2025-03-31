Pixel Games UK Brings Classic Atari Lynx Games to Xbox and PC

Pixel Games UK is thrilled to announce its first-ever release for Xbox™ consoles: The Epyx Collection Handheld. Launching on April 9th for Xbox and PC, this collection brings seven beloved Atari Lynx classics to modern platforms for the first time.

Developed by Imagine Software, the collection includes California Games, ElectroCop, Blue Lightning, Gates of Zendocon, Todd’s Adventures in Slime World, Zarlor Mercenary, and Chip’s Challenge. These late ‘80s and early ‘90s gems deliver the same excitement and challenge that made them fan favorites decades ago.

With The Epyx Collection Handheld, retro gaming fans can relive the golden era of handheld gaming on their Xbox consoles. Whether you’re revisiting these classics or experiencing them for the first time, this is a must-have for any retro gaming enthusiast!

‘California Games’ (1989)



Experience the laid-back vibe of the West Coast through a series of extreme sports challenges, including surfing, skateboarding, BMX biking, roller skating, flying disc (frisbee), and footbag (hacky sack). With its vibrant graphics and dynamic gameplay, ‘California Games’ captures the essence of the 1980s beach culture, offering a fun and nostalgic trip to the sunny shores of California.



‘ElectroCop’ (1989)



Control a cybernetic police officer, step into the world of futuristic law enforcement, and restore order to a crime-ridden city. Armed with advanced weaponry and gadgets, players must navigate through hazardous environments, battle against ruthless criminals, and ultimately confront the nefarious mastermind behind all the chaos. With its combination of action-packed gameplay and sci-fi atmosphere, ‘ElectroCop’ delivers an adrenaline-fueled journey through a dystopian urban landscape.



‘Blue Lightning’ (1989)



‘Blue Lightning’ thrusts players into the cockpit of an advanced fighter jet as they engage in high-stakes aerial combat across a variety of landscapes. With fast-paced gameplay and a standout graphical style, players must navigate through enemy territory, dodge incoming fire, and unleash devastating firepower upon enemy targets. As they progress through increasingly challenging missions, players must showcase their piloting skills and strategic prowess to emerge victorious in this adrenaline-pumping arcade flight experience.



‘Gates of Zendocon’ (1989)



Embark on an intergalactic journey through perilous alien worlds and face off against a horde of deadly adversaries controlled by the sinister Zendocon. Armed with an array of powerful weapons and upgrades, players must navigate through treacherous terrain, blast through waves of hostile creatures, and ultimately confront the formidable bosses guarding the gates to the heart of the Zendocon empire. With its engaging gameplay and sci-fi atmosphere, ‘Gates of the Zendocon’ delivers an epic space-faring adventure that will test players’ skills and courage.



Chip’s Challenge (1989)



The classic brain-twisting grid-based puzzle game returns in this collection, including the original 1989 Atari Lynx version, three classic ports, and two brand new Sega Mega Drive and SNES ports. Help Chip impress Melinda the Mental Marvel by beating her 140+ tough challenges.



‘Todd’s Adventures in Slime World’ (1990)



In ‘Todd’s Adventures in Slime World,’ players take on the role of Todd, an intrepid explorer navigating through the hazardous depths of Slime World, a sprawling and treacherous alien landscape filled with deadly traps and monstrous creatures. Equipped with an assortment of weapons and gadgets, Todd must traverse through slime-infested caverns, solve puzzles, and fend off hostile slime creatures to uncover the secrets of this mysterious world. With its challenging gameplay and quirky charm, ‘Todd’s Adventures in Slime World’ is a unique platforming adventure that will put players’ skills and wits to the test.



‘Zarlor Mercenary’ (1990)



Step into the boots of a skilled intergalactic mercenary tasked with defending the galaxy from the relentless onslaught of alien invaders. With a powerful arsenal of weapons and piloting a customisable spacecraft, players must navigate through waves of enemy ships, asteroids, and other hazards across various planetary environments. With its fast-paced action, strategic gameplay, and intense boss battles, ‘Zarlor Mercenary’ is an exhilarating arcade-style shooter that will challenge players to prove their worth as the galaxy’s ultimate protector.



‘The Epyx Collection Handheld’ for Xbox and PC allows players to experience these classic games once again, or dive into them for the first time. ‘The Epyx Collection Handheld’ adds:

Display Filters — fully customisable, including an 80s-style CRT filter

Suspend Points – save and restore up to 4 suspend points per game

Live Rewind – rewind up to 5 seconds of live gameplay with the push of a button



‘The Epyx Collection Handheld’ also features an improved user interface, featuring interactive, 3D-rendered, box art and cartridges for each game based on the original releases. Plus, fully remastered versions of each game’s instruction manual. These additions come following fan feedback and a desire to preserve even more of the incredible history of these games.