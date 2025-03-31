The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon Arrives This Fall

Fans of The Legend of Heroes series have something big to look forward to this fall—Trails beyond the Horizon is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The latest entry in Falcom’s beloved RPG franchise promises an epic journey that will push the boundaries of Zemuria like never before.

A New Adventure with Familiar Heroes

Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions return, but this time, their mission holds consequences far beyond anything they’ve faced before. As Zemuria stands on the brink of humanity’s first step into space, tension fills the air. A mysterious invitation from the powerful Marduk organization thrusts Van into a dangerous high-tech training exercise alongside two legendary figures—Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer and Father Kevin Graham.

While each hero walks their own path, all roads lead to the same burning question: What lies beyond the horizon?

A Defining Chapter for the Trails Series

With a deep, interconnected storyline and a rich cast of characters, Trails beyond the Horizon is shaping up to be a must-play RPG. Fans can expect the signature turn-based combat, expansive world-building, and emotionally driven storytelling that have made The Legend of Heroes series a staple of the genre.

As Fall 2025 approaches, anticipation for this monumental chapter in the Trails saga continues to build. Stay tuned for more details as we inch closer to release!