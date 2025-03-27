Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4: The Next Wave of Tracks Revealed!

You’ve heard the first drop, now it’s time for round two! Even more songs set to be featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, bringing an electrifying mix of fresh tracks and beloved classics that define the series’ legendary sound.

THPS has always been as much about the music as it is about the gameplay. From punk and hip-hop to alternative rock, the soundtrack fuels every trick, grind, and manual. This latest wave continues that tradition, blending nostalgic favorites with new artists that fit right into the high-energy world of skateboarding.

Activision has also teamed up with Spotify to bring you the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 playlist, so you can experience the soundtrack anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re revisiting iconic anthems or discovering new adrenaline-pumping beats, the playlist is the perfect way to get hyped before dropping into the game.

Stay tuned as we roll out even more details on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4! In the meantime, fire up the playlist, hit the pavement, and get ready to shred.