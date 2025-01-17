George A. Romero’s Resident Evil Documentary On Digital and On Demand

Uncork’d Entertainment unveils George A. Romero’s Resident Evil, an investigative documentary that dives deep into one of Hollywood’s most intriguing “what could have been” stories. Directed by Brandon Salisbury, this highly anticipated documentary will be available on Digital and On Demand starting January 7, 2025.

In 1998, Constantin Film set out to bring Resident Evil, the legendary horror video game, to the big screen. They enlisted George A. Romero, the visionary director who redefined the zombie genre, to adapt the project. But despite the perfect pairing of horror’s greatest minds, Romero’s vision for Resident Evil was never realized. Now, for the first time, Salisbury’s documentary uncovers the hidden story behind the project that captivated fans and the horror industry alike.

George A. Romero’s Resident Evil delivers an immersive, stylized experience, weaving together archival footage, newly uncovered documents, and fresh interviews with key personalities. Taking inspiration from documentaries like Jodorowsky’s Dune, Salisbury crafts a compelling narrative that revisits the people and the creative vision behind this unproduced adaptation. Through candid interviews with industry insiders, George A. Romero’s Resident Evil brings to light the enduring mystery and the ambitious spirit that could have redefined the franchise’s journey into Hollywood.