Gore Doctor Begins Therapy on Xbox

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Gore Doctor is a first-person psychological horror game with dark graphics and an eerie soundtrack. The gameplay combines exploration, survival, combat, and puzzle-solving. Salient Games’ grim style doesn’t shy away from gore, claustrophobic tension, and brutal violence.



Players step into the decaying halls of an abandoned institute run by a deranged doctor who crosses every ethical line in a desperate attempt to save his terminally ill wife. The institute is crawling with grotesque creatures, born of the doctor’s obsession and despair.



In this chilling environment, players must fight for their lives while uncovering the institute’s horrifying secrets. Notes, documents, and forgotten artifacts scattered throughout the facility reveal the twisted story behind the doctor’s madness.

Gore Doctor launches on Xbox Series X|S on May 13, 2025, and will hit PlayStation 5 on May 27, 2025.