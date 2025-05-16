Support Veterans this Military Appreciation Month

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, the Call of Duty Endowment is teaming up with USAA to thank service members and veterans who have had our backs, by showing them that we’ve got theirs, especially when it comes to connecting them with high-quality careers.

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) United Force: Tracer Pack

The Endowment has teamed up with two U.S. Army Veterans—who stood side by side in combat—to launch its first in-game pack with two operator skins inspired by two real-life heroes: First Sergeant (Ret.) Korey Staley and Captain (Ret.) Florent “Flo” Groberg, Medal of Honor recipient and the original inspiration behind the C.O.D.E. Fearless Pack in Modern Warfare.

The C.O.D.E. United: Tracer Pack is available now in Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6®, Call of Duty: Warzone™, and at www.callofduty.com/UnitedForce. 100% of Activision’s net proceeds for this special item, less VAT/sales tax, will be donated to the Call of Duty Endowment.

USAA Giveaway to U.S. Service Members and Veterans

The Call of Duty Endowment and USAA are offering a free Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) United Force: Tracer Pack for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6® and Call of Duty: Warzone™ to U.S. military service members and veterans. It’s just one of the ways we can say thanks for your service. Please visit here to claim your C.O.D.E. United Force: Tracer Pack. While supplies last. Quantities limited. ID.me account required.