‘RoadCraft’ Launches as the Next Evolution in Construction Simulation

Saber Interactive, known for its acclaimed MudRunner and SnowRunner series, has released RoadCraft, a heavy machinery simulation game now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Unlike its predecessors, which focused primarily on off-road driving and supply chain logistics, RoadCraft shifts the spotlight to disaster recovery and infrastructure rebuilding in the aftermath of natural calamities.

A New Take on the Simulation Genre

RoadCraft immerses players in the role of a disaster recovery company manager. The core gameplay revolves around restoring devastated industrial sites, towns, and infrastructure following events like tsunamis, earthquakes, and massive storms. Players must clear debris, repair and replace faulty equipment, rebuild roads and bridges, and reactivate factories to revive local economies.

The game offers eight expansive maps, each over 4 km², set across diverse biomes such as forests, muddy swamps, and mountainous regions. While not a traditional open world, each map provides significant freedom for exploration and problem-solving.

Heavy Machinery and Realistic Physics

RoadCraft features over 40 meticulously recreated vehicles, including bulldozers, cranes, cargo trucks, and road rollers. Each vehicle comes with its own unique handling, functions, and challenges. The game’s advanced physics engine brings a new level of realism—terrain deforms in real time, and players must consider factors like gear selection, all-wheel drive, and differential lock to navigate treacherous, disaster-stricken landscapes. Getting stuck in mud or flipping heavy equipment is a real risk, adding both challenge and satisfaction to each successful task.

Strategic Construction and Resource Management

Success in RoadCraft requires more than simply operating vehicles. Players must scout disaster sites, plan logistics, and manage resources. Tasks range from setting up forward bases and transporting essential materials to manufacturing replacement parts and rebuilding key infrastructure. Debris collected during cleanup can be recycled into new construction materials, and efficient route planning is essential for timely recovery.

Solo and Cooperative Play

RoadCraft supports both single-player and cooperative multiplayer for up to four players. In co-op mode, players can divide tasks or work together on complex objectives, fostering teamwork and strategic planning. The game also supports 14 languages and offers full English voice-overs.

With more than 80 hours of gameplay in its story-driven campaign, RoadCraft is designed for longevity. Ongoing live operations and post-launch expansions promise new vehicles, maps, and biomes. Players can customize their vehicles with company logos and colors, and the Rebuild Edition includes early access to special vehicles and upcoming DLC.

RoadCraft stands out as a challenging, rewarding simulation for fans of construction, logistics, and heavy machinery. Its blend of realistic physics, strategic planning, and cooperative gameplay makes it a unique entry in the genre—one where every small victory, from clearing a blocked road to restoring a power grid, feels like a major accomplishment.

Whether tackling the aftermath of a disaster solo or with friends, RoadCraft offers a deep, immersive experience for anyone ready to take on the monumental task of rebuilding from the ground up.