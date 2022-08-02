A new opponent – Satyr, is a powerful demon that will appear on the levels many times, being a challenge for the player.

This demon, equipped with a great staff, can use ranged attacks as well as summon and resurrect other demons. The presence of Satyr forces players to adapt their tactics to the new threat, thus diversifying the fight.

Succubus: Shamanic Update is another of the free updates for Succubus, which, along with numerous bug fixing, is another step in improving the quality and content of the game.

