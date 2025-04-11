HAIM Unveils New Track “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out” Ahead of Forthcoming Album

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

HAIM is back with another powerful offering—“Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out”—a raw, rock-driven single from their not-yet-announced fourth studio album. The track opens with a striking percussive intro and builds steadily with layered guitar lines, creating a sonic landscape that’s both urgent and introspective. At its core, the song captures the frustration of being misunderstood, channeling it into a compelling musical moment.

This release follows the band’s recent comeback single, “Relationships,” which marked a major streaming milestone. With over 7 million global streams in its first week and double the first-day numbers of any previous HAIM release, “Relationships” has been embraced as a triumphant return. It’s also HAIM’s highest UK chart debut since 2017’s “Want You Back.”

Critics have praised “Relationships” for its confident blend of nostalgia and innovation. Vulture highlighted its “decidedly sexier sound,” while Pitchfork dubbed it “the first song of summer.” Clash Music celebrated it as “an immaculate pop statement,” and V Magazine called it an “instant classic.” Stereogum noted the song’s seamless fusion of styles, calling it “a return to the sleek genre-hybrid sounds of classic HAIM.”

With “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out,” HAIM continues to evolve their sound while staying true to the emotional depth and musical craftsmanship that has defined their career. Listen now and see why HAIM’s next chapter is already shaping up to be their most exciting yet.

HAIM are readying more new music and performing at festivals including New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 27, as well as Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on June 6 and Portugal on June 14.