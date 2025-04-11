Kendrick Lamar & SZA Unveil Striking Visuals for “Luther”

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the official music video for their chart-topping collaboration Luther, adding a new visual layer to one of the standout tracks from Lamar’s surprise 2024 album GNX. Directed by Karena Evans, the video premiered on April 11, 2025, and reflects the track’s nostalgic and reflective tone through minimalistic yet powerful imagery.

Luther, the third single off GNX, is a tribute to R&B icon Luther Vandross. The track samples the 1982 duet “If This World Were Mine” by Vandross and Cheryl Lynn, blending it seamlessly with contemporary production. With contributions from Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, and Kamasi Washington, the song fuses orchestral elements and 808s, echoing both old-school soul and modern hip-hop.

Lyrically, Luther imagines a more hopeful world, driven by care and connection. Kendrick and SZA deliver smooth, layered vocals over a textured soundscape, creating a moment of emotional clarity within an album otherwise marked by bold, assertive themes.

The music video mirrors this tone, favoring simplicity over spectacle. Shot in soft lighting with restrained color palettes, the visuals let the lyrics and vocal performances take center stage. The final scene features a faithful rendition of If This World Were Mine, reinforcing the track’s roots and homage to R&B history.

The song has proven to be a massive commercial success, spending seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts in multiple countries. With the “Grand National” tour set to begin on April 19, fans can expect more live moments that highlight the depth and creativity Kendrick and SZA continue to bring to the genre.

GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 24 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium

Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park

Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park

Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Jul 15 – Paris, France – La Defense

Jul 16 – Paris, France – La Defense

Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 23 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena