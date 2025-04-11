Kendrick Lamar & SZA Unveil Striking Visuals for “Luther”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have released the official music video for their chart-topping collaboration Luther, adding a new visual layer to one of the standout tracks from Lamar’s surprise 2024 album GNX. Directed by Karena Evans, the video premiered on April 11, 2025, and reflects the track’s nostalgic and reflective tone through minimalistic yet powerful imagery.
Luther, the third single off GNX, is a tribute to R&B icon Luther Vandross. The track samples the 1982 duet “If This World Were Mine” by Vandross and Cheryl Lynn, blending it seamlessly with contemporary production. With contributions from Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, and Kamasi Washington, the song fuses orchestral elements and 808s, echoing both old-school soul and modern hip-hop.
Lyrically, Luther imagines a more hopeful world, driven by care and connection. Kendrick and SZA deliver smooth, layered vocals over a textured soundscape, creating a moment of emotional clarity within an album otherwise marked by bold, assertive themes.
The music video mirrors this tone, favoring simplicity over spectacle. Shot in soft lighting with restrained color palettes, the visuals let the lyrics and vocal performances take center stage. The final scene features a faithful rendition of If This World Were Mine, reinforcing the track’s roots and homage to R&B history.
The song has proven to be a massive commercial success, spending seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts in multiple countries. With the “Grand National” tour set to begin on April 19, fans can expect more live moments that highlight the depth and creativity Kendrick and SZA continue to bring to the genre.
GRAND NATIONAL TOUR DATES:
Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 24 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center
Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Jun 13 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium
Jul 02 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION
Jul 04 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Jul 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park
Jul 10 – Birmingham, UK – Villa Park
Jul 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA
Jul 15 – Paris, France – La Defense
Jul 16 – Paris, France – La Defense
Jul 19 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
Jul 22 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 23 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jul 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo
Jul 30 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Aug 02 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico
Aug 06 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – 3Arena