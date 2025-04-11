HAAi Unleashes New Single “Shapeshift” Featuring KAM-BU

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

London-based, Australian-born producer and DJ HAAi (Teneil Throssell) returns with a powerful new single, Shapeshift, featuring British rapper KAM-BU. A follow-up to her recent track Can’t Stand To Lose, this release continues HAAi’s exploration of personal dualities—juxtaposing the onstage persona with everyday selfhood.

HAAi explains that Shapeshift “is about the duality of being both the person you are onstage and the person you are at home.” KAM-BU adds depth with lyrics tackling societal pressures and the need for liberation, stating, “Shapeshift is a reflection of feeling confined yet striving for freedom.”

The track opens with a spoken-word intro that slowly builds into a beat-driven, hypnotic rhythm—an intentional sonic evolution that showcases HAAi’s experimental touch and KAM-BU’s lyrical fire. The pair previously collaborated with Jon Hopkins on Always Ascending, which featured on HAAi’s acclaimed DJ-Kicks mix.

Following a landmark year of performances across the globe and the launch of her inclusive party series UNiSON, HAAi’s momentum continues in 2024. Her spring U.S. dates include both weekends of Coachella, Detroit’s Movement Festival, and New York’s Knockdown Center.

Shapeshift marks a new chapter for HAAi, blending raw emotion, club energy, and forward-thinking production—once again proving why she remains at the cutting edge of electronic music.