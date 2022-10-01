Go behind the scenes in the final showdown between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

Four years after her last encounter with masked killer Michael Myers, Laurie Strode is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. Myers hasn’t been seen since, and Laurie finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life.

However, when a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.

Release date: October 14, 2022 (USA)

Director: David Gordon Green