HBO Renews “The White Lotus” for a Fourth Season

The Emmy-winning HBO Original series The White Lotus, from Mike White, has been renewed for a fourth season, ahead of the season three debut.

The eight-episode third season of the Emmy(R)-winning HBO Original series The White Lotus, from Mike White, debuts Sunday, February 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Season 3 logline:

The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

Season 3 cast:

Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.