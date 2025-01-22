AnimEigo Announces BUBBLEGUM CRISIS Blu-Ray Home Media Debut

Anime distributor AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD announce the upcoming home media Blu-ray release of Bubblegum Crisis: Perfect Collection on February 11th.

Originally released in Japan starting in 1987, and an OVA (Original Video Animation) mega-hit among the early American anime scene, Bubblegum Crisis is the show that put AnimEigo on the map. Over the years the series, and its unique noir blend of mecha, cute girls, 80s J-pop, and cyberpunk dystopia, has inspired countless imitators. It stands as a seminal work in the world of Japanese science fiction and is a landmark part of anime history. The AnimEigo Perfect Collection Blu-ray edition features all 8 episodes of the original series presented in full 1080p HD and includes a new video interview with the renowned character designer, Kenichi Sonoda, and a 50-page book filled with additional interviews and insightful liner notes.

Bubblegum Crisis features character designs by Kenichi Sonoda (Riding Bean, Gunsmith Cats, Gall Force), production design by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed, Full Metal Alchemist, Space Pirate Captain Harlock 2013), direction by Katsuhito Akiyama (Armitage III), Masami Obari (Detonator Orgun), Fumihiko Takayama (Patlabor III), Jun Okada, Hiroaki Goda (Oh My Goddess!), with music by Koji Makaino (Oh My Goddess!), and mechanical designs by Sonoda, Aramaki and Hideki Kakinuma (Detonator Orgun).

​The success of the series spawned several sequel series that included AD Police Files, Parasite Dolls, and Bubblegum Crash (also distributed by AnimEigo).