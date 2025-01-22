Björk Performs Exclusive Apple Music Live Show Apple Music Live: Cornucopia

Singer-songwriter-composer, producer Björk is the next artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live: Cornucopia film executive produced by Talkhouse and due out Friday, January 24 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET. The Icelandic avant-garde musician, known for her boundary-pushing sound and theatrical performances, will perform Cornucopia, a one of a kind digitally animated show with moving curtains, a modern lanterna magica for live music, where 21st-century VR visuals are brought into a 19th-century theatre.

The concert was recorded in Lisbon. The Apple Music Live: Björk setlist was arranged to celebrate Björk’s lifetime of creative innovation – taking fans on a journey through her vivid early-career compositions like “Isobel” and “Hidden Place” up to her ambitious 2017 Utopia and 2023 Fossora . The show’s live-recorded songs will be available after the livestream in Spatial Audio, exclusively on Apple Music. Talkhouse partnered with Björk, Level Forward and Snowstorm Productions to fund and create the film. “We’re privileged and ecstatic to partner with Björk again,” says Talkhouse President Ian Wheeler. “Like everything she does, the film is an unparalleled achievement. This also marks the first of many to come film projects produced by Talkhouse.”

In an extensive career-spanning conversation airing tomorrow on Apple Music 1, Björk sits down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for her first on-camera interview in a decade – giving fans a rare glimpse into her creative process and the iconic woman behind the music. She tells Lowe about her new climate-focused film “Cornucopia,” how she creates her music using technology, working with esteemed biologist Sir David Attenborough, and more.

The performance comes on the heels of Björk’s electrifying set as a part of Apple Music Live:

The performance comes on the heels of Björk's electrifying set as a part of Apple Music Live: NYE—which aired on the new Apple Music Club and Apple Music 1 on December 31st—and her core catalog coming to Apple Music subscribers in Spatial Audio.

Björk: The Zane Lowe Interview will air tomorrow, Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1. The exclusive Apple Music Live: Björk performance will debut Friday, January 24 at 7p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on Apple Music. Fans can stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on demand on Apple Music after the livestream. They can also relive highlights from the show and re-experience the artist’s core catalog in Spatial Audio, exclusively on Apple Music.