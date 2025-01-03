HGTV Dream Home 2025: A Modern Southern Oasis Awaits

HGTV has just revealed the HGTV Dream Home 2025 in Bluffton, South Carolina—and it’s a showstopper! One lucky winner will receive this gorgeous, fully furnished home, along with a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC, $100,000 from Viva, and a 5-year supply of Viva paper towels.

Spanning over 3,000 square feet, this custom-built three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is the perfect blend of Southern charm and modern luxury. The open layout makes the most of the space, with high ceilings and plenty of natural light in the great room that ties together the kitchen, dining, and living areas. The first-floor primary bedroom is a peaceful retreat, while two guest bedrooms and a cozy loft are found upstairs. Plus, there’s a spacious laundry room and even a pet washing station for everyday convenience.

Located in the exclusive Berkeley Hall golf community, the home features a golf simulator and private golf cart for easy access to the course. The backyard is designed for entertaining, complete with a sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and stunning views of the fairway.

Designed by Court Atkins Group and built by Shoreline Construction, with interior styling by Brian Patrick Flynn, this home captures the essence of Bluffton’s beauty. “I wanted every detail to reflect the charm of Bluffton while creating a space that feels welcoming and luxurious,” Flynn said.

Bluffton itself is a charming town known for its natural beauty, world-class golf, and a lively community. It’s the perfect place to enjoy unique shops, art galleries, great restaurants, and outdoor activities, with easy access to nearby beaches and historic sites.

The HGTV Dream Home 2025 sweepstakes runs from December 17, 2024, through February 14, 2025, and fans can enter daily at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com. Don’t miss the one-hour special airing January 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV, where viewers can take a tour of the beautiful home.

Sponsors include Belgard, Delta Faucet, Mercedes-Benz USA, SimpliSafe, Sleep Number, and Wayfair.