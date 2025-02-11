Hideo Kojima to Attend Sxsw 2025

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, in collaboration with PlayStation, will host the DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Special Panel at the SXSW® 2025 festival in Austin, Texas on March 9th.

At the Special Panel, Hideo Kojima will discuss and share new details about DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, the upcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed DEATH STRANDING video game, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 later this year.



Showcase Information

Event: PlayStation® Presents DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Special Panel

Game Title: “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH”

Stage Date and Time: March 9th, 2025 @ 4PM (CDT)

Location Information: Ballroom D SXSW

Tune into the livestream: details to be confirmed soon!

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS will also host an exclusive pop-up shop at SXSW which will feature the latest DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH merchandise, as well as exclusive items that will be available only at SXSW. More information on the pop-up shop will be confirmed shortly. Stay tuned for more updates!

Launched in 1987, SXSW has grown into a global phenomenon. The nine-day event brings together the best and brightest from tech, film, music, and beyond. The event features keynote speeches, conference sessions, film screenings, music performances, and interactive media exhibitions. Learn more about SXSW here.

A Hideo Kojima game, DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH embarks on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected?

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH sees Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker return to Hideo Kojima’s genre defying universe. They will be joined by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller.

Fans eager to get a deeper understanding of Hideo Kojima and get a behind the scenes look at the original DEATH STRANDING, be sure to check out the documentary, HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS available on Disney+.