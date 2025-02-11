Xbox Delivers A Deep Dive and Hands On with Upcoming ‘South of Midnight’

🎖️ Help us support our heroes. 🎖️ Donate to the Call of Duty Endowment & help unemployed veterans get back to work. 149,000+ veteran job placements to date.

In this special episode of the Official Xbox Podcast, embark on an exciting journey to New York City to get an exclusive hands-on experience with South of Midnight, the highly anticipated Southern Gothic adventure from Compulsion Games.

Sit down with the talented developers behind the game to dive deep into its story, art, music, and gameplay, uncovering the creative inspirations that bring this unique world to life. Set against the eerie yet enchanting backdrop of the American South, South of Midnight weaves a mesmerizing tale filled with folklore, mystery, and supernatural encounters. The team at Compulsion Games shares their vision for the game’s rich narrative, the challenges of crafting its distinctive visual style, and how they infused blues-inspired music to enhance the atmospheric experience.

They also explore the game’s mechanics, discussing the fluid traversal system, engaging combat, and puzzle-solving elements that make South of Midnight a compelling and immersive experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Compulsion Games or just discovering their work, this episode offers fascinating insights into their development process and what players can expect from this darkly beautiful adventure.