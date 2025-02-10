Steam’s Couch Co-Op Fest Returns for 2025 with Friendship-Testing Games

Steam has announced the return of its popular Couch Co-Op Fest, scheduled to run from February 10th through February 17th, 2025. The event promises special deals on a diverse selection of multiplayer games designed to bring friends together – or potentially drive them apart in the most entertaining ways possible.

The featured games span a wide range of scenarios and challenges. Players can team up to tackle mystical quests like lifting evil curses, dive into creature-collecting adventures where they can discover and create new monsters, or face the unusual challenge of preventing what the trailer playfully terms an “aqua-pocalypse.” For those seeking more intense action, some games offer vampire-slaying survival experiences that last until dawn.

However, the festival’s promotional trailer takes a humorous approach in warning potential players about the true nature of couch co-op gaming. It highlights how these seemingly innocent games can become friendship-testing experiences, whether it’s dealing with a teammate who can’t manage kitchen duties without starting fires or facing the consequences of accidentally sabotaging your own carefully laid traps instead of your friends’.

Adding a personal touch, the trailer narrator shares an amusing anecdote about coordinating with a younger sibling to steal a gardener’s hat, emphasizing the kind of mischievous cooperation these games can inspire. Despite the playful warnings about tested friendships and workplace relationships, the festival celebrates how these games bring people together in the “best way possible.”

