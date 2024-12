While investigating a case of arson in a sleepy lakeside town, Detective Ember Manning (Jenna Coleman) gets drawn to the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl, and a world of secrets and illicit affairs. Soon, the trail to the cold case murderer seems to lead straight to her doorstep. Was her late husband the killer? The truth will turn out to be so much worse.

The Jetty premieres December 13 on Hulu.