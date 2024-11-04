HULU Release Trailer for Animated ‘The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland’

St Nick (voiced by Gerard Butler) receives a delayed letter on Christmas Eve from the Princess of Hearts.

He and his dedicated team of reindeer set off to Wonderland where they’re greeted by the mean and miserable Queen of Hearts (voiced by Emilia Clarke) who hates all things Christmas… especially presents!

Can St Nick, aided by Alice (voiced by Simone Ashley), the Mad Hatter and March Hare, show the Queen the true meaning of Christmas and save the day before it’s too late?

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland premieres November 15 on Hulu.