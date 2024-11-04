Prime Video Releases Official Trailer for ‘Cross’ Starring Aldis Hodge

Prime Video unveils the official trailer for the highly anticipated crime thriller series Cross, starring Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross. On November 14, all eight episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series. In advance of its first-season debut, the series was renewed for a second season at Prime Video’s inaugural Upfront presentation.

Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers. Hodge stars in the series and also serves as a producer. Cross also stars Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.