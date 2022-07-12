#Hulu Renews Hit Comedy “Only Murders in the Building” for a Third Season

Hulu Original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a third season. New episodes of the current second season stream weekly on Tuesdays.

News is on the heels of a successful first and second season. The first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history.

Both seasons are 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season was the #1 best reviewed television series of 2021.