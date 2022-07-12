Hulu Original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” which hails from 20th Television, has been renewed for a third season. New episodes of the current second season stream weekly on Tuesdays.
News is on the heels of a successful first and second season. The first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history.
Both seasons are 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season was the #1 best reviewed television series of 2021.
“‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment
