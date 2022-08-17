The countdown begins – Prime Video’s highly anticipated series launches next month

Prime Video today confirmed that the first TWO episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on 1 September/2 September (time zone dependent). The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly, single-episode rollout. The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on 14 October.

Week One Timings:

6 p.m. PDT // Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. EDT // Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK // Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST // Friday, September 2

5:30 a.m. IST // Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST // Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU // Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ // Friday, September 2

Week Two Timings Through to Season Finale:

9 p.m. PDT // Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT // Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil // Fridays

5 a.m. UK // Fridays

6 a.m. CEST // Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST // Fridays

1 p.m. JST // Fridays

2 p.m. AU // Fridays

4 p.m. NZ // Fridays