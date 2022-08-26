Everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang is back! Grab your Scooby Snacks and get ready to go undercover as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! on Digital October 4th and DVD on October 18th.

In addition to the 72-minute all-new original animated film, the DVD release also includes three bonus classic Scooby-Doo! episodes. Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! will be available to own on Digital for $14.99 SRP (US and Canada) and on DVD for $19.98 SRP ($24.98 in Canada).

Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They’ve tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate that colludes The Black Knight, Space Kook and the Ghost Diver. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it’s up to the meddling kids – and their unlikely new partner Coco – to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween! For Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, with trick-or-treating on the line – this time it’s personal!

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey DeLisle as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. Film is Executive Produced and Directed by Audie Harrison (“Uncle Grandpa”) from a teleplay by Audie Harrison & Laura Pollak (“Fairfax,” “Rise of the Pink Ladies”) and Daniel McLellan (“Lost in Space”). Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! will also be available on Cartoon Network and HBO Max during this year’s annual Scoobtober celebration.

Bonus Episodes

El Bandito

Headless Horseman of Halloween

To Switch a Witch

DIGITAL

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! will be available to own on Digital on October 4. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and others.

BASICS

Digital Street Date: October 4, 2022

DVD Street Date: October 18, 2022

Approximate Run Time: 72 Minutes

Bonus Episode Run Time: 71 Minutes

DVD

Price: $19.98 SRP ($24.98 in Canada)

1-Disc (1 DVD-9s)

Audio – English (5.1)

Subtitles – English SDH