“Secret Invasion” is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

The series is a sequel to Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home and will consist of six episodes.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on Disney+ .