Hulu Unveils Trailer for “Nutcrackers” Starring Ben Stiller

It’s beginning to look a lot like ch-aos. Ben Stiller stars in “Nutcrackers,” premiering November 29 on Hulu.

Ben Stiller’s comedy-drama Nutcrackers is directed by David Gordon Green.

The story is about hotshot Chicago real estate developer Michael never had time for family. His sister once said he was incapable of love. But when Michael’s sister and her husband have a terrible accident, their house, farm, and four boys become Michael’s responsibility. He drives out to his sister’s small Ohio town, thinking all he needs to do is sign some papers and get back to the city, but it’s not nearly that simple.

With the parents gone, the boys are practically feral. Until the family services worker, can find them a home, their only guardian is Uncle Mike. Before he knows it, Michael is chasing chickens and providing improvised “health” classes. Desperate to free himself from inherited fatherhood, he’s both surprised and thrilled to learn his sister trained her boys in ballet. Can that make them cute enough to foster?

Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker and Toby Huss also star, alongside newcomers and real-life siblings Homer, Ulysses, Atlas and Arlo Janson as the nephews.